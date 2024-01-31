US Fed Meeting 2024 Live: Fed keeps interest rates steady as Powell says ‘path forward is still uncertain’

US Fed Meeting 2024: Following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the US Federal Reserve issued its interest rate decision on Wednesday, maintaining the benchmark interest rates at 5.25 to 5.50 percent for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with Street predictions. US Fed Meeting Live: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Federal Reserve has maintained the policy rate on hold since July as inflation approaches its target, following one of the fastest Fed responses to increasing price pressures when it raised the rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022.

In a press conference, Fed chief Jerome Powell said the Fed has likely completed all the interest rate hikes it needs to in this economic tightening cycle. But he said there may not be cuts on the immediate horizon.

“We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,” Powell said during the conference.

“But the economy has surprised forecasters in many ways since the pandemic and ongoing progress toward our 2% inflation objective is not assured,” he added. “The economic outlook is uncertain and we remain highly attentive to inflation risks. We are prepared to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer if appropriate.”