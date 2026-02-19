Waiting on your IRS tax refund? New update on payment schedule; steps to check your status
Many people are waiting on their IRS tax refunds. Here’s what to know about estimated payment dates, processing times and how to track your money
Tax season often comes with one big question, when will my refund arrive? In fiscal year 2024, the Internal Revenue Service said about 117.6 million taxpayers were due refunds totaling $461.2 billion, showing how many Americans are waiting for their money back.
How long does it take to get a tax refund?
According to IRS.gov, most refunds are processed within 21 days after a return is received. However, processing times can vary depending on several factors.
Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit usually speeds things up.
Mailing a paper return can delay processing.
Claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can also slow refunds. These refunds are not issued until on or after March 2.
Estimated IRS refund schedule for E-Filed returns
|IRS Accepts E-Filed Return
|No EITC / ACTC – Estimated Refund Date
|With EITC / ACTC – Estimated Refund Date or Range
|Jan. 26
|Feb. 13
|March 2
|Feb. 2
|Feb. 23
|March 2
|Feb. 9
|March 2
|Mar. 2-6
|Feb. 16
|March 9
|March 9-13
|Feb. 23
|March 16
|March 16-20
|March 2
|March 23
|March 23-27
|March 9
|March 30
|Mar. 30-April 3
|March 16
|April 6
|April 6-10
|March 23
|April 13
|April 13-17
|March 30
|April 20
|April 20-24
|April 6
|April 27
|April 27-May 1
|April 15 (Tax Day)
|May 6
|May 6-12
(EITC: Earned Income Tax Credit | ACTC: Additional Child Tax Credit)
How to track your refund?
- Gather your Social Security number or ITIN, your filing status, the exact refund amount listed on your return, and select the correct tax year you want to track.
- Visit the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov or use the IRS2Go mobile app to check your status.
- Refund tracking is usually available within 24 hours after e-filing or up to four weeks after mailing a paper return.
- If your status says “Return received,” it means the IRS has your return and is processing it.
- “Refund approved” means your refund has been processed and is being prepared for payment.
- “Refund sent” means the money has been deposited into your account or mailed, and it may take up to five business days to appear in your bank account.
