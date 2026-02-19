Waiting on your IRS tax refund? New update on payment schedule; steps to check your status

Gather your Social Security number or ITIN, your filing status, the exact refund amount listed on your return, and select the correct tax year you want to track.

Visit the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov or use the IRS2Go mobile app to check your status.

Refund tracking is usually available within 24 hours after e-filing or up to four weeks after mailing a paper return.

If your status says “Return received,” it means the IRS has your return and is processing it.

“Refund approved” means your refund has been processed and is being prepared for payment.