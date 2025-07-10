Washington DC tornado warning: When will twister reach Howard University?

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Washington, DC on Wednesday, with multiple areas in the District of Columbia and Maryland under potential tornado threat. The warning went into effect around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado formed near Howard University in Northwest DC. Representational image.(Unsplash)

An "extreme emergency" alert was issued in Washington, DC in which residents were asked to take shelter from flying debris and a potential tornado. A video of the White House in DC surfaced in which the building was barely visible as dust and debris flew with the strong winds.

Here's the video:

Reports said that the warning was issued after a wing gust of around 55 mph was spotted by radars inside the storm near Howard University. The rotation is reportedly now dealing towards the Chillum area in Maryland.

