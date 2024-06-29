Who could be Joe Biden's potential replacement? Here are 6 possible picks

Joe Biden’s performance in the presidential debate against Donald Trump has been dubbed a disaster. On various occasions, he stumbled, froze, misspoke and stared blankly. Members of his own party are concerned, but the president is determined not to drop out of the race. He has reportedly even vowed to return for a second debate against Trump. Who could be Joe Biden's potential replacement? (Photographer: Cornell Watson/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Biden won the Democratic primaries earlier this year. However, that does not officially make him the party’s candidate for president. That will happen only after he is endorsed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled to take place from August 19-22.

No formal mechanism is in place to replace Biden as the presumptive nominee. There is only one option, that is for Biden to step aside and let the delegates he won in the primaries choose another person. Delegates are not legally required to vote for the person who won in the primaries, but are urged to vote in a way that “in all good conscience reflects the sentiments of those who elected them,” according to The Guardian.

However, if a situation arises where Biden were to step aside and let someone else replace him, here are six people who might potentially take his place:

1) Kamala Harris: Harris, the US vice president, would be the most obvious pick, although she has often been slammed for being unable to form her own role in the Biden administration. She also has poor approval ratings. That being said, if Biden chooses to resign, Harris would automatically become president.

2) Gavin Newsom: The California governor recently dismissed chatter on being considered an alternative to Biden as a nominee, saying it was “nonsensical speculation.” However, he is known to have supported Democrats in elections away from his home state, and might as well serve as a potential replacement of Biden.

3) J B Pritzker: Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, would notably be one of the wealthiest replacements of Biden. He codified the right to abortion in his state, and declared it a “sanctuary state” for looking for abortions. He has also legalised recreational marijuana, and has had a strong stance on gun control.

4) Dean Phillips: Philips was a candidate during the Democratic primaries earlier this year. Although he did manage to pick some supporters, he did not win any contest, having failed to impress the broader party.

5) Sherrod Brown: Brown would be the oldest of the alternatives to Biden. However, the 71-year-old is still seven years younger than former president Trump. He has been a strong voice on labour rights and protections. He has also notably defended IVF and abortion.

6) Michelle Obama: Obama has been considered a long shot for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination for a long time. However, she has never really expressed her desire to run. There is a 16/1 (5.9 percent) chance that Obama will be the Democrats' next presidential contender, according to Betfair. Back in March, her office told NBC News that she would be backing Biden in the 2024 election. "As former first lady, Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” the office said in a statement. "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' reelection campaign."