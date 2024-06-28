CNN anchor claims Biden ‘knew’ every debate question that was coming, netizens say ‘did she just slip up and admit…?’

After Joe Biden’s concerning performance in the presidential debate, CNN's Erin Burnett has said that the president knew "every one of these questions is coming.” This has led some people to believe that the president was fed debate questions before the incident. CNN anchor claims Biden ‘knew’ every debate question that was coming (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"He goes through six days of preparation, a camp day, more than that. And they know the rules,” Burnett said in a video that has surfaced on X. "He practices with the mics. He knows every one of these questions is coming, and yet he couldn't fill the time."

Biden’s performance in the debate against Donald Trump has been dubbed disastrous. He stumbled, froze, misspoke and stared blankly on several occasions, making the Democratic Party alarmed. However, despite the concerns, he has vowed to return for a second debate against Trump, according to CNN senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche, who cited an adviser.

‘She just admitted Biden was hand-fed the questions…’

Many commented on the above video, some slamming CNN for allegedly “feeding” Biden the questions, and others pointing out how bad his performance was even if he knew the questions beforehand. “Did she just slip up and admit that CNN gave the Biden campaign, the questions ahead of time?” one user wrote. “She just admitted Biden was hand-fed the questions and he still couldn't get the answers right. Wow!” one user said, while another wrote, “CNN may as well be Joe Biden’s campaign manager. They gave him all the questions and answers and Trump still wiped the floor with him. This is a moment that won’t be forgotten.”

“Of course CNN fed the Biden campaign the questions. He still couldn’t perform. That’s how bad he is,” one user said, while another wrote, “Even with all of that help he failed tremendously. The man isn’t fit to run our nation.” One wrote, “Literally everyone knew they were feeding him questions the first question wasn’t even finished before Biden went into his planned response.”