‘Why Michael David McKee…’: Big motive question in Monique, Spencer Tepe's Ohio murder case

Michael David McKee was identified as the suspect in the Monique Tepe, Spencer Tepe murder case. He was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of murder. The 39-year-old reportedly shot his ex-wife, Monique, and her dentist husband last month. The couple's two young children were found physically unharmed. Michael David McKee was identified as the Ohio murder case suspect (X)

However, one question remains: the motive. A warrant was initially issued for McKee's arrest. Winnebago County Sheriff's Office records, according to PEOPLE, show McKee was booked shortly before 12 PM local time. He will remain there until the authorities extradite him back to Franklin County. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

What happened to Monique and Spencer? Columbus police confirmed that Monique Tepe, 39, and her husband Spencer Tepe, 37, were pronounced dead at their home, according to an incident report reviewed by PEOPLE. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office later said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, though official causes of death have not yet been finalized as toxicology and other determinations remain pending.

Concern for the couple grew after Spencer failed to show up for work. Co-workers attempted to reach him repeatedly, with one colleague trying unsuccessfully for nearly three hours. Multiple 911 calls were ultimately placed requesting a welfare check.

A friend who also contacted 911 told dispatchers he was outside the home and could hear the couple’s children, ages 4 and 1, crying inside the residence.

Nearly a week after the killings, investigators released surveillance footage showing a person of interest. The video captures a hooded individual with their face obscured, walking calmly through a snow-covered alley near the Tepes’ home around the time authorities believe the couple was killed, police said in an earlier update.

In a separate incident days before the deaths, a woman living near the couple’s home called 911 to report someone “banging” on her door in the middle of the night, according to related police records.

Spencer and Monique were remembered by loved ones as deeply devoted partners who were building a life centered on family and compassion. In a statement shared by Spencer’s brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, the family described the couple as inseparable.

“They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others,” the statement read.

Misleh added, “We are heartbroken beyond words,” saying the family remains “committed to seeing this tragedy fully and fairly brought to justice.”