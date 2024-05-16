Wondering how big Assassin's Creed Shadows' map will be? Ubisoft's creative director says this much

Ubisoft’s upcoming hidden-one title, ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows,’ is set to release in 2024 is creating a buzz in the gaming community with its setting in feudal Japan. Japan-Set Assassin's Creed Shadows is as big as Assassin's Creed Origins(Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's creative director, Jonathan Dumont, told IGN the game’s scale is comparable to the 2017 hit ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins,’ emphasising the company’s dedication to creating an environment “real life scale” that feels genuine and true to life.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The game’s cinematic trailer already showed fans this intricately crafted open world. Watch the trailer here:

Dumont told IGN, “It’s in-line with the latest Assassin’s Creeds that we’ve done,” indicating that Shadows will follow the expansive, role-playing format of its predecessors like Odyssey and Valhalla.

ALSO READ| Here are free Solo Leveling Arise codes for May 2024. Claim it fast!

He added, “On a scale level, maybe we can compare it a little bit more to the size of Assassin’s Creed Origins.”

Assassin's Creed Shadown will be huge with ‘real life scale’

While the Japan-set Assassin's Creed may not be as vast as Odyssey or Valhalla, it will still offer a more expansive map than earlier entries in the series, such as the original trilogy and games like Brotherhood and Unity. The only exception was 'Black Flag, which featured an enormous Caribbean ocean.

The authenticity of the map for feudal Japan is a point of pride for Ubisoft; as Dumont highlighted, “We did want to have a much closer to real-life scale ratio. So because castles took a lot of space, and we really wanted the mountains to feel like mountains, [we’ve made] the environments feel wider in the game.”

“But I would say around the same size as Origins,” he reassured.

ALSO READ| Good news for Helldivers 2 fans! Sony retracts PSN link requirement. Read full statement

Ubisoft also enhances the game’s realism by incorporating historical figures into the gameplay and introducing a dynamic light system. A seasonal cycle will add to the immersive experience, transitioning the game world through spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

Like what we experienced in Sucker Punch's 2020 masterpiece Ghost of Tsushima. Jin Sakai's action-adventure is ready to go live for PC after four years of its initial release on this March 16, 2024.