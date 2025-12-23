World of Warcraft server down? Know status as players report characters stuck

According to DownDetector, reports began around 3:35 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users experiencing server issues.
Some World of Warcraft players are reporting server outages. According to DownDetector, reports began around 3:35 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users experiencing server issues. Many also took to social media, claiming that their characters were getting stuck and the game was disconnecting. As of 3:45 p.m., developer Blizzard Entertainment has not responded to the reports.
