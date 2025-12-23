Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
World of Warcraft server down? Know status as players report characters stuck

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 02:21 am IST

According to DownDetector, reports began around 3:35 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users experiencing server issues.

Some World of Warcraft players are reporting server outages. According to DownDetector, reports began around 3:35 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users experiencing server issues. Many also took to social media, claiming that their characters were getting stuck and the game was disconnecting. As of 3:45 p.m., developer Blizzard Entertainment has not responded to the reports.

World of Warcraft is reportedly down for a few players.(UnSplash)
World of Warcraft is reportedly down for a few players.(UnSplash)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
