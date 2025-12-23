Search
Yahoo Mail down? Users say they can't send or receive emails

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 01:28 am IST

According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 2 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying they cannot send or receive emails.

Yahoo Mail is reportedly down for many users across the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 2 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying they cannot send or receive emails. Some also reported being unable to log in to the website. By 2:45 p.m., DownDetector had received nearly 2,500 reports.

Yahoo Mail is currently down.(Pixabay)
Social media reports

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

“Most of my websites are working fine, but #Goodreads mainly down, Yahoo Mail isn't loading today, and Adobe won't load on their website. I'm assuming the three use something similar with their server that is down today. Annoying. X, Amazon, Reddit are working fine,” one user wrote.

Another added, "Can't access Yahoo Mail and asking to reload."

A third user complained, "If you can’t check your email and Yahoo Mail just gives you ‘Temporary Error 15,’ welcome to the club. Apparently thousands of us are locked out with no ETA on a fix."

Another person tweeted, "Yahoo Mail is DOWN. Users worldwide report login failures, inbox not loading, and repeated errors. Emails stuck. Work paused. Frustration rising. No official fix yet."

One simply wrote, "Yahoo Mail is not working."

Yahoo has not yet confirmed the outage or responded to user complaints. The expected time to fix the reported errors is currently unknown.

