YouTube down: Users say videos not loading

YouTube is currently down for thousands of users across the United States, with most reporting that videos are not loading. As of 2 p.m. EDT Friday, outage tracking site DownDetector had received over 5,000 reports, with the majority citing issues with video streaming on the website. YouTube down in US.(Pixabay)

Some users found a temporary fix by disabling their ad blockers.

“I have premium but also use Ad Blocker. Turning Ad Blocker off solved the issue for me,” one person wrote.

Another user added, “Issue seems to be with premium and adblock combined. Turning off my ad blocker while logged in with premium works. Logging into a different account with ad block still on works as well. Doesn't make full sense since premium doesn't get ads to begin with.”

Another person wrote, “Huh. been subscribed to YT premium for years now, never realized i had adblock turned on yt . xd solved the problem by turning it off.”

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

“Is YouTube down for anyone? Nothing is loading,” one user reported.

Another added, “Is YouTube down or smth i cant watch anything.”

A third person wrote, “I was about to stream but YouTube is down now. If it doesn't come back in 30 min then I'll either be back streaming Monday or I'll just go live on TikTok/Twitch.”

Another user expressed, “YouTube is always down bro i hate this bug where it puts videos in my ads.”

So far, YouTube has not responded to the outage reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information