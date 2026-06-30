U.S. Quake-Relief Efforts Collide With Anger at Venezuela’s Government

CARACAS, Venezuela—With time running out, firefighters and paramedics from Virginia equipped with concrete-cutting saws, acoustic devices and precision-locating equipment gingerly pulled out a father and son trapped for four days. A rescuer works at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela on Monday. (REUTERS)

Laid out on makeshift stretchers, they were carried to a nearby ambulance. Residents who have seen little but death since twin earthquakes hit last Wednesday broke out in applause and shouted, “Gracias! Gracias!”

By contrast, crowds jeered at the acting Venezuelan president, Delcy Rodríguez, chanting “Get out! Get out!” when she went to visit one hard-hit neighborhood. Venezuelans searching for loved ones mocked Venezuelan National Guard troops, yelling that they were incompetent and only good for crushing protests. Some people have lambasted servicemembers for taking selfies outside flattened buildings. In one widely shared video, a man drives a soldier and an official from his ransacked home.

The Trump administration is throwing resources into Venezuela’s earthquake response, hoping the relief operation will showcase the benefits of its unlikely alliance with Rodríguez’s interim government. But amid the ruins near the turquoise waters of the Caribbean coast, the effort is colliding with ordinary Venezuelans who revile their government.

“People don’t realize, she’s under the rubble, too,” said Martin Rodil, a Venezuelan activist who has worked with U.S. law enforcement to investigate Venezuelan officials, speaking of Rodríguez.

The earthquake disaster has become the first major test of Washington’s effort to make Rodríguez’s rule palatable to Venezuelans—but public anger is boiling over as the death count Monday rose to 1,719, with tens of thousands still missing. Three Americans are confirmed dead, with 12 more missing, U.S. officials said. In all, some 16,000 people have been left homeless after hundreds of residential buildings collapsed or were left uninhabitable.

While the Trump administration has thrown its support behind Rodríguez since a U.S. military raid captured her predecessor, the strongman Nicolás Maduro, the government she leads is known for corruption and mismanagement that doomed the economy and led more than eight million people to flee abroad.

“Everyone can see what is now happening in La Guaira,” said Diego Arria, a former high-ranking Venezuelan diplomat who lives in Miami, referring to the state where the heaviest quake damage has been reported. “We’ve had a natural catastrophe and Venezuela doesn’t have the means or resources to deal with this because these people have robbed the country and left it destroyed.”

Arria said he worried that the U.S. might end up hurting its own interests by siding too closely with Rodríguez. “I think what they’re doing is causing resentment among the people there,” he said. “Today it’s against the Delcy government. Tomorrow it’ll be against the United States.”

Praise of the government’s efforts from U.S. officials, including the top U.S. diplomat in the country, has sharpened resentment among Venezuelans who fear Washington is using the relief efforts to bolster Rodríguez despite widespread anger at Venezuela’s response.

The diplomat, John Barrett, told a Colombian reporter that Washington had “a great deal of confidence…in the local authorities,” vouching for the Rodríguez government even as many Venezuelans accused it of bungling the response.

“I have seen total transparency and a concern for taking care of the people,” he said.

Trump officials are casting the U.S. response as broader than humanitarian relief efforts. American military forces have reopened the country’s main airport and seaport, coordinated international arrivals, set up medical facilities, and begun to plan long-term reconstruction efforts with the Rodríguez government.