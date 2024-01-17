‘Extraordinary success story’: US Secretary of State Blinken praises India at WEF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday described India as an “extraordinary success story” and said that the policies and programs implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have proven highly advantageous for the people of India. Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, during a conversation session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. (Bloomberg)

During his address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, Blinken highlighted the excellent relations between US President Joe Biden and Modi. He emphasised that their conversations encompass a wide range of topics, including the comprehensive aspect of US-India relations.

He said, “We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies. We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That's been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden. At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights.”

Blinken was responding to a question on the rising concerns around Hindu nationalism in India despite India's economic growth and infrastructure development under Modi's regime.

He said, “It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had.”

Applauding the ongoing expansion of bilateral ties, Blinken noted that the US and India engage in continuous discussions covering various aspects, including democracy and fundamental rights.

Blinken added, “When President (Biden) took office, he wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy. These fundamental concerns about democracy, about human rights and we done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Because of the nature of relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it's part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have off course produces positive change.”

Blinken also addressed the recent Taiwan presidential elections, causing displeasure in China, and reiterated the US commitment to maintaining the current status quo of the island nation.

He said, “We see a very powerful affirmation of democracy. We congratulated the people of Taiwan. Our fundamental interest is the peace and stability is maintained. The Taiwan strait that any differences between Beijing and Taiwan resolved peacefully. One of the hailmark of success of the relationship between the United states and china since the establishment of diplomatic relations has actually with the management of the Taiwan issue. The premium we have had in maintaining the status quo.”

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting serves as a forum for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to share ideas and perspectives on crucial global issues. As the discussions progress, participants closely monitor signals that could influence economic policies, financial markets, and the overarching trends shaping the global economy.