US ships should be allowed through Panama and Suez canals for free: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that American military and commercial ships should be allowed to travel through the Panama Canal and Suez Canal for free. US President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, after attending Pope Francis' funeral, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(Reuters)

“American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation!” he added.

The Panama Canal crosses the narrowest part of the isthmus between North and South America, allowing ships to move more quickly between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It carries about 40% of U.S. container traffic each year.

The more than century-old canal was built by the United States in 1914 and handed over to Panama in 1999.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to "take back" the canal. Before taking office in January, he told reporters that he would not rule out using economic or military force to regain control over the canal.

In February, Trump claimed that Panama had violated the agreement and that the United States would take back the canal.

“China's running the Panama Canal… it was not given to China… But they violated the agreement and we're going to take it back or something very powerful is going to happen,” Trump had said.