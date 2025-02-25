US skips key climate meet, fans fears it will ditch UN framework
Feb 25, 2025 12:55 AM IST
IPCC, the main UN body for assessing the science related to climate change represented by hundreds of scientists globally, did not comment on US’s withdrawal
Recommended Topics
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US
, UK
, Pakistan
and other countries across the world
on topics related to politics
,crime
, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US
, UK
, Pakistan
and other countries across the world
on topics related to politics
,crime
, and national affairs.
News / World News /
US skips key climate meet, fans fears it will ditch UN framework
See Less