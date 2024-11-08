Menu Explore
Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

AP |
Nov 08, 2024 12:42 AM IST

Vladimir Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the US balloting.

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.(AP)
FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.(AP)

Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
