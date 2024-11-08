Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory
Nov 08, 2024 12:42 AM IST
Vladimir Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the US balloting.
Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session.
