Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, in the Russian leader's first public comment on the outcome of the US balloting. FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.(AP)

Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as president of the United States of America,” Putin said in a question-and-answer session.