Watch: Russian missile tears through residential building in Kyiv
A Russian missile ripped through a high-rise residential building in Kyiv as Russia continued its invasion in Ukraine, the bone-chilling video of which has been shared by Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs on Saturday. As seen in the video, the residential building, surrounded by maternity hospitals and schools, came under the attack all of a sudden.
The ministry in the Twitter post said that Russia is attacking and killing civilians in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army is continually defending the territory and the civilians of Ukraine. “Ukraine resists and strives for peace. The world must stop Russian war criminals,” it added.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba shared the picture of the missile-hit building on Saturday and said, "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals."
On Day 3 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow said it is bombarding Ukraine's military infrastructure "with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles". 198 Ukrainians have been killed so far in the assault, Reuters reported quoting a minister.
Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev, has urged the citizens to ‘just leave homes’ and go to the shelters as soon as possible. “Do not go out and do not go to the city,” he wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine has said there have been casualties on both sides with more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far. On Day 1, 137 people lost their lives in Ukraine amid the Russian offensive.
