Watch: Trump on his admin’s ‘success’ vs Biden's ‘breathtaking failure’
- Trump then goes on to criticise Biden for rising gas prices and inflation. He has been lashing out at Biden ever since he was voted out of power.
Donald Trump at his ‘Save America’ rally on Saturday compared his tenure with that of Joe Biden, who took oath as the US President last year. The former United States president called Biden's administration a “breathtaking failure” suggesting there were "murmurs even in the fake news” of the failure, pitting Biden's governance against his, which, according to him, was an “amazing success”. Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.
Trump has often dismissed reports by CNN and other giant US news networks as "fake news"
“The contrast between the Trump administration's amazing success and Joe Biden's breathtaking failure – nobody's ever seen anything like this. Even the fake news are saying it a little bit right now,” Trump is heard saying in a video tweeted by the US based news network ‘The Hill’.
A few days ago, Trump had said that the incompetence of the current administration in Washington could lead to an escalation of the Ukraine crisis. "We have incompetent people running things," Trump told his supporters at a Sunday rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, warning that the situation in Ukraine is "a very dangerous thing" and that "this could be a world war."
Trump also described Biden's performance as an "unmatched and unmitigated failure" and reiterated that Biden has allegedly done “more damage in 16 months than the five worst presidents in US history combined”.
He then said Biden was "embarrassing" the United States and that world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, no longer respect the United States.
On record inflation in the country, the former US president said Biden and his administration were trying to shift blame and accusing Putin of being responsible for the rising prices. "Let's blame Putin, why the hell not," Trump had said mockingly.
