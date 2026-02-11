What is Bangladesh’s National referendum, a key poll being held alongside voting for new govt?

The stage is set for closely watched national elections in Bangladesh, scheduled for Thursday, February 12. The polls come 19 months after Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year government was overthrown in July 2024 in a student-led uprising, after which she went into exile in India. An interim caretaker government was formed following her ouster, with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as interim Chief Adviser. An official stands near ballot boxes and voting papers before its distribution to various polling centers ahead of Thursday's national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)

Bangladesh, which has a history of violent coups, authoritarian rule and political exile, will not only vote for its next government on Thursday but will also take part in a national referendum to decide whether the July National Charter should be adopted.

“The day after tomorrow is just such a day, when two votes are going to be held. We will together elect a new government and at the same time determine the future structure of our beloved Bangladesh through a referendum,” Yunus said on Tuesday, adding that the elected government would quickly assume responsibility.

On Monday, he made a final pitch for the July National Charter and urged people to vote “Yes” in Thursday’s referendum, backing his proposed reform package, according to news agency PTI.

The 'July Charter' lays out reforms for good governance, democracy, and social justice through institutional reforms, and to prevent “recurrence of authoritarian and fascist rule”, according to Reuters.

What is the July National Charter? “If the ‘Yes’ vote wins in the referendum, Bangladesh’s future will be built in a more positive way,” Yunus was quoted as saying, adding that a “Yes” verdict would help keep “misrule” away. His administration has actively campaigned to build public support for the 84-point reform package in the run-up to the elections.

The July National Charter - named after the student uprising of July 2024 - outlines plans for constitutional amendments, legal changes and new legislation. A National Consensus Commission formed by the Yunus-led interim government prepared the charter after consultations with major political parties, except Hasina’s Awami League.

Yunus announced the July National Charter at a ceremony on October 17, following extended consultations between political parties and the National Consensus Commission he headed. He described the charter as a move toward a “civilised society from barbarism.”

The referendum ballot carries a single question covering four major reform areas of the July Charter, with “Yes” and “No” options for voters.

People on Thursday will decide on four major reforms that include the creation of new constitutional bodies and the introduction of a bicameral parliament whose upper house majority approval shall be needed for constitutional amendments.

Other questions cover the implementation of 30 charter reforms - including term limits for prime ministers and enhanced presidential powers, along with broader changes in line with political parties' commitments.

With inputs from agencies