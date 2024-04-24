 A look at what's in $95 billion foreign aid package passed by US Congress | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A look at what's in $95 billion foreign aid package passed by US Congress

AP |
Apr 24, 2024 08:44 AM IST

President Joe Biden has promised to sign the package Wednesday.

A look at what's in the $95 billion package passed by the Senate on Tuesday that will provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish US weapons systems and give humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

The US Senate voteed on the final foreign aid package of $95 billion in total military assistance to US allies. (AFP)
The US Senate voteed on the final foreign aid package of $95 billion in total military assistance to US allies. (AFP)

President Joe Biden has promised to sign the package Wednesday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The broad spending breakdown:

— About $61 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. weapons stockpiles. The overall amount provided to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons would be $13.8 billion. Ukraine would receive more than $9 billion of economic assistance in the form of “forgivable loans.”

— About $26 billion for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief for people in Gaza. About $4 billion of that would be dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defense systems. More than $9 billion of the total would go toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

— About $8 billion for helping U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region and countering China. More than $3.3 billion would go toward submarine infrastructure and development, with an additional $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / A look at what's in $95 billion foreign aid package passed by US Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On