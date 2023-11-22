When UK royalty meets K-pop royalty: King Charles can't stop praising Blackpink

King Charles III welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the first day of his state visit to the United Kingdom. The South Korean President is on a three-day state visit to the country. President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol listens as Britain's King Charles III speaks at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 21, 2023. (via REUTERS)

During his speech at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace, King Charles hailed South Korean culture and shared his admiration for K-pop bands Blackpink and BTS. He also hailed South Korea’s political and economic advances over the years.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience. I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars,” said Charles during his speech.

Charles also made a reference to South Korean superstar Psy whose song "Gangnam Style" had become a major hit some years ago.

“Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” joked Charles.

The banquet was also attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Yeol's wife Kim Keon Hee was also present by his side during the feast.

During the meet, South Korean President highlighted how in his youth, he was a fan of British musicians including the Beatles, Queen and Elton John. Yeol's visit is important for safeguarding UK's strategic interests amid China's rise and growing influence in its neighbourhood. China is also known for its support to North Korea which is a major rival of South Korea.

The South Korean president will engage in a meeting with Sunak on

Wednesday, with the talks focusing on trade, technology and defense.