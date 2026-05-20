Where is Raul Castro now? Ex-Cuba president's current whereabouts in focus after DOJ indictment

In another escalation in South America against nations hostile to the US, former Cuban President Raúl Castro was indicted by the US Department of Justice on Wednesday. Cuba's former President Raul Castro claps during a 2022 ceremony marking the 69th anniversary of the July 26, 1953 rebel assault. (REUTERS)

DOJ acting Attorney General announced the charges at a press conference earlier on Wednesday, noting that Raúl Castro, 94, has been charged with conspiracy to kill US nationals, destroying a US-owned aircraft and four counts of murder. The charges relate to the killing of four US citizens involved in civilian rescue flights in Cuba in 1996. The probe into Castro was led by federal prosecutors in South Florida.

Given that a similar set of steps was followed in the capture of Venezuela's former President, Nicolas Maduro, in February 2026. Maduro was indicted in March 2020 in Southern District of New York and was captured and brought to the US six years later.

With the indictment announced, many wonder if the same fate will meet Raúl Castro, Fidel Castro's brother, too. As a result, a key question on everyone's mind is where Raúl Castro is now. In this article, we will take a look.

Where Is Raúl Castro Now? Raúl Castro retired from active politics five years ago, on April 16, 2021. Castro transferred power to the current president, Miguel Diaz-Canel. Diaz-Canel also took up Castro's role in the Communist Party as the first secretary, the most important party post in one-party Communist states.

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After his retirement, Castro still had a role in the Cuban Government. He holds a seat in the Cuban National Assembly as an elected member from the Santiago de Cuba's Segundo Frente municipality. But his public appearances are limited, though he continues to be in Cuba.

He appeared two years ago for a speech on the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution on January 1, 2024. His last appearance was on January 15 this year when he was present with President Miguel Diaz-Canel at a tribute ceremony for the 32 Cuban soldiers killed during the US operation in Venezuela.

More On Raúl Castro's Indictment The indictment against Raúl Castro was announced by acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday.

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“My message today is clear: The United States and President Trump does not — and will not — forget its citizens,” Blanche said. “We also do not forget the families, the loved ones, and the friends who have carried grief and heartache for 30 years.”

The February 1996 incident concerned the Cuban fighter jets shooting down two planes in international waters. The planes were being operated by Brothers to the Rescue, a humanitarian group working with Cuban markets. Raúl Castro was the defence minister of Cuban then his Fidel Castro was still the President. The Cuban government had defended the shootdown arguing that it was needed for national security.