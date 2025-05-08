Who is Ken Turner? Anti-Musk WW2 veteran runs tank over Tesla on Victory Day

Ken Turner, a British World War 2 veteran, drove a Sherman tank over a Tesla vehicle in London in a VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) demonstration on Wednesday. The 98-year-old further slammed billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of fascism. A video of Turner's stunt went viral on social media. Ken Turner ran a tank over Tesla on VE day( Ken Turner)

The WW2-era Royal Engineer drove over the Tesla EV, which had ‘FASCISM’ on the number plate. The destroyed car was donated by a Tesla owner, who was ‘appalled’ by Musk's support for the far-right movement in Europe. The stunt was organized by the satirical activist group, Led by Donkeys.

Turner, a former member of the Royal Tank Regiment, stated, “I’m old enough to have seen fascism the first time around; now it’s coming back. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is using his immense power to support the far-right in Europe, and his money comes from Tesla cars. We’ve crushed fascism before, and we’ll crush it again.”

All about the Led By Donkeys group

Led By Donkeys is a British political campaign group founded in December 2018 by four friends—Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles, and Will Rose—in a North London pub, initially as an anti-Brexit initiative. The group’s name is derived from the World War I phrase “lions led by donkeys,” symbolizing soldiers betrayed by incompetent leaders, which they apply to critique political hypocrisy. Known for their satirical, high-profile stunts, they expose what they call “thermonuclear hypocrisy” by highlighting politicians’ past statements, primarily through guerrilla billboards, projections, and social media campaigns.

Responding to Ken Turner's stunt, a Led By Donkeys spokesperson said: “Musk is using his wealth from Tesla to back far-right parties and degrade democracy.”