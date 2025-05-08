Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Ken Turner? Anti-Musk WW2 veteran runs tank over Tesla on Victory Day

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 08, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Ken Turner, a British World War 2 veteran, drove a Sherman tank over a Tesla vehicle in London in a VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) demonstration

Ken Turner, a British World War 2 veteran, drove a Sherman tank over a Tesla vehicle in London in a VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) demonstration on Wednesday. The 98-year-old further slammed billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of fascism. A video of Turner's stunt went viral on social media.

Ken Turner ran a tank over Tesla on VE day( Ken Turner)
Ken Turner ran a tank over Tesla on VE day( Ken Turner)

The WW2-era Royal Engineer drove over the Tesla EV, which had ‘FASCISM’ on the number plate. The destroyed car was donated by a Tesla owner, who was ‘appalled’ by Musk's support for the far-right movement in Europe. The stunt was organized by the satirical activist group, Led by Donkeys.

Turner, a former member of the Royal Tank Regiment, stated, “I’m old enough to have seen fascism the first time around; now it’s coming back. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is using his immense power to support the far-right in Europe, and his money comes from Tesla cars. We’ve crushed fascism before, and we’ll crush it again.”

All about the Led By Donkeys group

Led By Donkeys is a British political campaign group founded in December 2018 by four friends—Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles, and Will Rose—in a North London pub, initially as an anti-Brexit initiative. The group’s name is derived from the World War I phrase “lions led by donkeys,” symbolizing soldiers betrayed by incompetent leaders, which they apply to critique political hypocrisy. Known for their satirical, high-profile stunts, they expose what they call “thermonuclear hypocrisy” by highlighting politicians’ past statements, primarily through guerrilla billboards, projections, and social media campaigns.

Responding to Ken Turner's stunt, a Led By Donkeys spokesperson said: “Musk is using his wealth from Tesla to back far-right parties and degrade democracy.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Who is Ken Turner? Anti-Musk WW2 veteran runs tank over Tesla on Victory Day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On