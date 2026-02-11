Who was Jesse Strang? Reports identify 18-year-old as Canada's Tumbler Ridge school shooter
A shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School left 10 dead, with reports suggesting 18-year-old Jesse Strang as the shooter.
Canadian authorities are conducting an investigation into a tragic shooting that resulted in the deaths of 10 people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Meanwhile, some reports have identified 18-year-old Jesse Strang as the alleged shooter.
Was Jesse Strang a transgender?
Two Canadian news organizations, Western Standard and Juno News, have reported that Strang was also transgender. These outlets stated that they obtained the name from a close family member. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to officially verify the identity of the suspect.
A public YouTube account, believed to be owned by Jesse, displays the transgender flag and employs the pronouns “she/her,” as per Juno News.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 1:20 pm local time in Tumbler Ridge, a small community located in northeastern British Columbia, roughly 1,100 kilometers north of Vancouver.
Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the school, and a public safety alert was issued, advising residents to remain indoors.
Officials have verified that the main suspect died at the location. However, investigators are still scrutinizing the timeline, potential warning indicators, and whether any other individuals were involved. Authorities have encouraged the community to refrain from speculation and to depend solely on confirmed information as the situation unfolds.
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School Shooting: Here's what police have said
Cops found the bodies of six people, according to a statement. A seventh person succumbed to injuries while being taken to a medical facility, and two additional bodies were located at a residence that officials suspect is linked to the incident, AP reported.
RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd informed the media that investigators have identified a female suspect, although they have not disclosed her name, and the motive behind the shooting remains ambiguous. He further stated that law enforcement continues to probe the relationship between the shooter and the victims.
