‘Senseless violence’: Canada mourns after 10 killed in double shooting in British Columbia

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney has expressed profound sorrow following the shooting at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Six people were found dead inside the school, while one person died on the way to the hospital after the incident on Tuesday. The Prime Minister of Canada has expressed profound sorrow after 10 people were killed in a Canadian school shooting. (AP) The suspect also died, reportedly from a self-inflicted injury, and 25 others are receiving medical attention at a local centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on X. Also read| 10 killed in Canada school shooting, including suspect: What we know about Tumbler Ridge shooting The Prime Minister highlighted the nation's strength during difficult times, saying, “Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”

The Prime Minister has also spoken with Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Public Safety, who is leading the federal response efforts. “Our officials are working closely with provincial counterparts to ensure the community receives the support it needs,” he added. Apart from Carney, several other Canadian leaders have also condemned the act of violence in British Columbia. British Columbia Premier David Eby called the violence "unimaginable." "Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy," he wrote on X.

"We are devastated by the loss of life and the profound impact this tragedy has had on families, students, staff, and our entire town," said the statement issued by the Tumbler Ridge municipality. Meanwhile, federal opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called the shootings a "senseless act of violence." "Our prayers are with the families, students, teachers, first responders, and the entire community grieving this profound loss," he added further.