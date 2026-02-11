‘Senseless violence’: Canada mourns after 10 killed in double shooting in British Columbia
Canada school shooting: The incident took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region, police confirmed.
Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney has expressed profound sorrow following the shooting at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Six people were found dead inside the school, while one person died on the way to the hospital after the incident on Tuesday.
The suspect also died, reportedly from a self-inflicted injury, and 25 others are receiving medical attention at a local centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.
“My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on X.
Also read| 10 killed in Canada school shooting, including suspect: What we know about Tumbler Ridge shooting
The Prime Minister highlighted the nation's strength during difficult times, saying, “Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”
The Prime Minister has also spoken with Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Public Safety, who is leading the federal response efforts.
“Our officials are working closely with provincial counterparts to ensure the community receives the support it needs,” he added. Apart from Carney, several other Canadian leaders have also condemned the act of violence in British Columbia.
British Columbia Premier David Eby called the violence "unimaginable."
"Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy," he wrote on X.
"We are devastated by the loss of life and the profound impact this tragedy has had on families, students, staff, and our entire town," said the statement issued by the Tumbler Ridge municipality.
Meanwhile, federal opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called the shootings a "senseless act of violence."
"Our prayers are with the families, students, teachers, first responders, and the entire community grieving this profound loss," he added further.
10 killed as two shootings shock Canada
Apart from the eight fatalities, two more victims were found dead at a second location believed to be linked to the incident, taking the total death toll to 10.
An emergency text alert sent on Tuesday afternoon described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair”.
In a statement, the RCMP said the police initiated public alert (PIPA) issued earlier was cancelled, as authorities did not believe there were any remaining suspects or ongoing danger to the public.
As part of the first response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, they found several victims. “An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More