10 killed in Canada school shooting, including suspect: What we know about Tumbler Ridge shooting

Ten people were killed in a school shooting in Canada’s British Columbia, while 25 others were being checked for injuries at a local medical centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. Authorities confirmed that the shooter had also died on Tuesday. As part of the first response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. (File Photo/Representational)

The incident took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region, police confirmed. An emergency text alert sent on Tuesday afternoon described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair”.

Tumbler Ridge shooting: 10 killed, including suspect In a statement, the RCMP said the police initiated public alert (PIPA) issued earlier was cancelled, as authorities did not believe there were any remaining suspects or ongoing danger to the public.

As part of the first response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, they found several victims. “An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement said.

Six more people, not including the suspect, were found dead inside the school. Two victims were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. A third victim died while being taken to hospital, police said.

Around 25 others were being checked and treated at the local medical centre for injuries, according to the RCMP.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families,” the statement said.

Notably, police also identified a second location believed to be linked to the incident. Two more victims were found dead at a residence.