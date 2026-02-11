Woman in dress, brown hair: What we know about Canada school shooting suspect

Canadian authorities have reportedly identified the suspect in the deadly school shooting but are withholding key details, including the name and background, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the suspect was found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury after officers entered the building in response to an active shooter call around 1:20 pm local time on Tuesday. Police haven't yet revealed the name and identity of the shooter (Representational image/Unsplash)

The outburst which resulted in 10 deaths, one of the country's deadliest mass casualty events in recent history, brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more common in the neighboring United States.

RCMP superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters investigators have confirmed the shooter’s identity but will not release it at this time. “We are not in a place to understand why or what may have motivated this tragedy,”

Floyd said at a press conference, adding that the motive remains unclear and victim connections are still being examined.

Police said they do not believe there are any additional suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Shooter a female: Local media Multiple Canadian media outlets, including CBC News, reported that the shooter was female.

An emergency alert issued during the incident described the suspect as a woman in a dress with brown hair - a description later said by RCMP to match the deceased suspect found at the school. However, police have not officially confirmed gender or age.

Authorities are also investigating a residence believed to be linked to the suspect, where two additional victims were found dead.

The attack left at least ten people dead at or near the school, including the suspect, with more than 25 others injured. RCMP Major Crime has taken over the investigation and says further details will be released when appropriate.