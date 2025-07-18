‘Won’t take orders from gringo': Brazil's Lula after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff

After Donald Trump imposed a sweeping 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on Brazil, the country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Thursday said he would not take orders from a "gringo", referring to the US President. Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that his country would go ahead with the regulation and taxation of US tech firms,(AFP)

Last week, Trump attributed the tariffs to the treatment of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil against American companies. He described Bolsonaro's trial as a "witch hunt" and an "international disgrace".

“I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote in the letter sent to Lula.

He also accused Brazil of undermining free elections and American free speech through secret censorship orders.

Starting April 1, he said, a 50 per cent levy would be imposed on all Brazilian goods, with rerouted shipments also facing the same tariff.

However, Trump's reasoning behind the tariffs have been rejected by both Lula and his cabinet members, who have insisted on Brazil's sovereignty, while also calling for trade deal negotiations with the US.

"No gringo is going to give orders to this president," Lula said while addressing a gathering in Goias. "Gringo" is a common term used for foreigners in Brazil.

The Brazilian president further said that his country would go ahead with the regulation and taxation of US tech firms, alleging that they promote violence and fake news under the pretext of freedom of expression.

Brazil's foreign relations minister Mauro Vieira told CNN Brasil on Thursday that Lula was open to talks with the US President, though they had not yet met. "If the circumstances are given, they will speak," he added.

Brazil has been holding several discussions with industry groups and companies that are affected by the US tariff, while also preparing possible retaliatory measures if the talks fail to be fruitful.