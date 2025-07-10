Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil, calls Bolsonaro trial ‘witch hunt’

BySohil Sehran
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 02:10 AM IST

In a letter to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump described the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace” 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the United States will impose a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1, calling the trial of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro a “witch hunt.”

President Donald Trump announces a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, effective August 1.(Bloomberg File)
President Donald Trump announces a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, effective August 1.(Bloomberg File)

In a letter to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump described the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace” and said the trial “should not be takng place.”

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil, calls Bolsonaro trial ‘witch hunt’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On