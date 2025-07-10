Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil, calls Bolsonaro trial ‘witch hunt’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the United States will impose a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1, calling the trial of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro a “witch hunt.” President Donald Trump announces a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, effective August 1.(Bloomberg File)

In a letter to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump described the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace” and said the trial “should not be takng place.”

