Donald Trump issues letters to 6 countries, imposes 30% US tariff on Iraq

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a round of tariff letters to six countries, including Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova and the Philippines. US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, (REUTERS)

The letters call for tariffs of 30% on Algeria, 25% on Brunei, 30% on Iraq, 30% on Libya, 20% on the Philippines and 25% on Moldova.

Similar to Donald Trump's first batch of documents published Monday, the tariff levels were not too far from those originally threatened in April, although some partners received notably lower rates this time.

While the US president in April imposed a 10% levy on almost all trading partners, he unveiled – and then held off on – higher rates for dozens of economies.

The deadline for these steeper levels to take effect was meant to be Wednesday, before Trump postponed it further to August 1.

Instead, countries that face these threats of elevated duties began receiving letters spelling out US tariff rates on their products.

Trump's latest messages were near-identical to those published earlier in the week, and justified the tariffs as a response to trade ties that have been "unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."

They urged countries to manufacture products in the United States instead in order to avoid duties, while threatening further escalation if leaders retaliated to the levies.

Apart from tariffs targeting goods from different countries, Trump has also rolled out sector-specific duties on steel, aluminium and autos since returning to the White House in January.

On Tuesday, Trump said tariffs were incoming on copper and pharmaceuticals as well.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)