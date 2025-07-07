‘Leave Bolsonaro alone’: Donald Trump warns Brazil against ex-president's ‘witch hunt’

US President Donald Trump accused Brazil of carrying out a "WITCH HUNT" against his embattled right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro Monday, telling Brazilian authorities to "LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE." Brazilian ex President Jair Bolsonaro is US President Donald Trump's embattled right-wing ally. (AFP/File Image)

Bolsonaro is facing trial before Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly leading a "criminal organization" that plotted a coup to keep him in power after his 2022 election defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I have watched, as has the World, as they have done nothing but come after him, day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year!" Trump said in a social media post.

According to prosecutors, the alleged coup plot failed to materialize due to a lack of support from the military high command.

Bolsonaro faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

He claims to be the victim of political persecution to prevent him from running for president next year, despite being barred from running until 2030 for spreading misinformation about the electoral system.

The case carries echoes of Trump's own prosecution over the January 6, 2021 attacks, when Trump supporters overran the US Congress to try to reverse his election loss.

Trump pleaded not guilty and the case was abandoned when he was reelected president.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo praised Trump's post and said it "would not be the only news coming from the United States in the near future."

Trump's comments also came as Lula hosted representatives from China, Russia, Iran and other nations for a BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Leaders attending the summit criticized Trump's tariffs and his bombing of Iran, drawing the US president's ire and a threat of 10 percent additional tariffs on each BRICS-aligned country.