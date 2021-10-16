Home / World News / World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme
World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

  • World Food Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the FAO of the United Nations, every year.
The theme this year is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”.(Pexels)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. This global event marks a day calling for worldwide awareness and collective action to combat the issue of hunger and ensure healthy diets for all.

This year, the World Food Day commemorations will be jointly led by the FAO, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme (WFP). Events will be organised in 150 countries across the globe with multiple partners and governments, according to the United Nations.

The theme this year is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”.

History of World Food Day

World Food Day was established in November 1979, as suggested by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food Dr Pal Romany. It gradually became a way to raise awareness about hunger, malnutrition, sustainability and food production.

Significance of World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the FAO of the United Nations, every year. This day aims at tackling global hunger and striving to eradicate hunger across the world.

Theme of World Food Day 2021

This year the emphasis of World Food Day is on celebrating food heroes or individuals who have contributed to building a sustainable world where no one has to go hungry. The idea is to contribute to the idea of building a hunger-free world.

In 2020, the theme for World Food Day was, "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future." This was decided keeping in mind the suffering of millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

