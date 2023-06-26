Home / World News / ‘You are putting an entire industry at risk’: Viral email shows Stockton Rush dismissing expert's warning as ‘baseless’

‘You are putting an entire industry at risk’: Viral email shows Stockton Rush dismissing expert's warning as ‘baseless’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 26, 2023 07:37 AM IST

“In your race to Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: 'She is unsinkable,” Rob McCallum told Stockton Rush

Experts have claimed that the Titan submersible tragedy could have been prevented had the company and the CEO been more serious about safety measures. OceanGate says that the Titan is a 23,000-pound submersible made of carbon fibre and titanium. The vessel uses a “proprietary real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system,” and any time an issue is detected, an “early warning” would be sent to the pilot, to leave “enough time to … safely return to the surface.”

Stockton Rush speaks in front of a projected image of the wreckage of the ocean liner SS Andrea Doria during a presentation on their findings after an undersea exploration, on June 13, 2016, in Boston (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)(AP)
Stockton Rush speaks in front of a projected image of the wreckage of the ocean liner SS Andrea Doria during a presentation on their findings after an undersea exploration, on June 13, 2016, in Boston (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)(AP)

Amid the criticism, email exchanges between expertRob McCallum and Stockton Rush have gone viral on social media, revealing how the OceanGate CEO dismissed safety concerns raised by the deep-sea exploration expert. In the conversation, Rob urged Stockton to get a safety certificate for the submersible before offering rides to customers.

"You are wanting to use a prototype un-classed technology in a very hostile place,” Rob told Stockton. "As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.” Stockton replied that his "engineering focused, innovative approach flies in the face of the submersible orthodoxy - but that is the nature of innovation".

"We have heard the baseless cries of 'you are going to kill someone' way too often. I take this as a serious personal insult,” Stockton said. Rob wrote, "I think you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic. "In your race to Titanic you are mirroring that famous catch cry: 'She is unsinkable.'"

(Reddit)
(Reddit)

What was meant to be an exciting 10-hour journey to the Titanic wreckage ended in the deaths of five people who had boarded the vessel. All the passengers were killed in a catastrophic implosion – an underwater implosion that led to the vessel suddenly collapsing.

The five deceased passengers were OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now launching an investigation into the implosion of the Titan, CNN has reported. The National Transportation Safety Board has also said that the US Coast Guard will lead the investigation into the incident.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
innovation
innovation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out