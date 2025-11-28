Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak resigns after anti-corruption raid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that his top aide, Andriy Yermak, had resigned after investigators conducted a raid at the powerful chief of staff’s home as part of a broad corruption investigation. (FILES) Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 26, 2025 ahead of France's President and Ukraine's President's meeting to prepare for the summit with the 'coalition of the willing'. Ukraine and the US are launching talks in Switzerland on ways to end the war, a Ukrainian negotiator said on November 22, 2025, after Washington sent Kyiv a plan which accepts some of Moscow's demands. Zelensky appointed his top aide, Andriy Yermak, to lead the team, according to a presidential decree. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)(AFP)

"The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation," Zelensky said in a video, where he added that he would meet on Saturday to discuss a potential successor, according to an AFP report.