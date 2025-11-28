Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak resigns after anti-corruption raid

“The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised”, Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that his top aide, Andriy Yermak, had resigned after investigators conducted a raid at the powerful chief of staff’s home as part of a broad corruption investigation.
"The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation," Zelensky said in a video, where he added that he would meet on Saturday to discuss a potential successor, according to an AFP report.