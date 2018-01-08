Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replaces Anushka Sharma in a film on surrogacy?

Aishwarya Rai is back to Bollywood now in full force. After Jazbaa and Sarbjit, she is now working on two projects: She is reprising Nargis’ role in the remake of 1967 film Raat Aur Din, and she is in talks to play the lead role in a film on surrogacy. If reports are to be believed then Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the lead role in a film tentatively titled Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. Earlier, it was said that Anushka Sharma will be playing the lead in the film.

Mumbai Mirror talked to Shree Narayan Singh who is likely to be on board as producer of Jasmine. Singh said, “It is inspired by a real life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn’t want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back.”

Shree Narayan Singh, who made a name for himself with Toilet Ek Prem Katha, is expected to be the editor of the film as well.

Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Films will be bankrolling the film. She also talked to Mumbai Mirror about casting Aishwarya in the lead role. She said, “We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates.”

Currently, Aishwarya Rai is busy shooting for Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. As per news reports, Aishwarya has been offered Rs 10 crore for the remake of 1967 film Raat Aur Din. A source close to the film told Mid-Day, “Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation.”