Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra recreates Shah Rukh’s Mitwa and she is spot on

There is a scene in Aamir Khan’s Dangal where Sanya Malhotra, who plays wrestler Babita Phogat, is watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on TV in her hostel. This was director Nitesh Tiwari’s way of paying tribute to Khan and his brand of cinema.

Now Sanya has come up with a video where she’s striking Shah Rukh’s trademark pose in Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Her caption suggests that Nitesh Tiwari shot the video while she herself has edited it.

Mitwwaaaaaaa Shot by our very own human jib Mr @niteshtiwari22 and of course world-class editing by me 😎 #shootshenanigans #dangalthrowbak A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:49am PST

Meanwhile, Dangal’s dream run on the box office continues: It has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market.