Deepika Padukone, you are one of the strongest women I know: xXx star Ruby Rose on Padmavati row

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is facing attacks for her upcoming film Padmavati, has got support from her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Ruby Rose.

The 31-year-old said she is shocked to read what her ‘dear friend’ is going through. Rose also said she is in ‘absolute awe’ of Deepika’s strength and courage. “I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know,” she tweeted.

I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know. https://t.co/wrEaO9WZA0 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 18, 2017

Protests are mounting as the release date (December 1) of ‘Padmavati’ is inching closer. The protesters have declared a bounty of Rs 50 lakh on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Bajirao Mastani star.

The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against Bhansali’s magnum-opus by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. They have also called for a Bharat bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to hit theatres.

Meanwhile, the CBFC returned Padmavati’s application on Friday saying it was “incomplete”. A source in the board told PTI, “The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us.”

On Friday, a ‘private screening’ was held for select mediapersons and journalists Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami have said the film upholds Rajput pride. “Bhansali has not distorted history at all. The story of Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati has been shown exactly as we heard and read this story in our childhood,” Sharma said on his show. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has slammed the private screening and said, “Disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the Film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience.”

