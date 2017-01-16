Fawad Khan holding his baby girl Elayna is the best thing you’ll see today

In October, 2016, there were reports that actor Fawad Khan left India because he felt threatened by some Indian political outfits that opposed Pakistani actors working in Indian films. Later, some newspapers claimed that he returned to Pakistan because his wife was pregnant.

Now a picture of Fawad Khan holding his baby girl Elayna has surfaced and it’s as cute as it could be.

Elayna 😘 A photo posted by Sadaf Fawad Khan (@sadaf.f.k) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Fawad’s wife Sadaf delivered a baby girl in October, before the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but this is the first time we get to see the kid closely.

Aftre making a mark in Bollywood with films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor And Sons, Fawad was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Muhskil where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.