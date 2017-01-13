Feel second film is like re-launch for me, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhui Pednekar, who is currently busy shooting for her second film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, says the film is a “re-launch” for her in Bollywood. “I have only done two films. So, I don’t know how things are going to be ahead...specially for me, because I feel this is like a re-launch for me. This like me debuting all over again,” said Bhumi.

The 27-year-old says her role of a plus-size woman in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is “different” from her character in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. “What I did in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, what I am doing here and the way I look, everything is so different that it will definitely be a test for me all over again,” she said.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a love story with a satirical flavour, is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is set to release on June 2, 2017.