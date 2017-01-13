 Feel second film is like re-launch for me, says Bhumi Pednekar | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Feel second film is like re-launch for me, says Bhumi Pednekar

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2017 18:28 IST
IANS, New Delhi
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Bhumi made an impressive Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Bhui Pednekar, who is currently busy shooting for her second film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, says the film is a “re-launch” for her in Bollywood. “I have only done two films. So, I don’t know how things are going to be ahead...specially for me, because I feel this is like a re-launch for me. This like me debuting all over again,” said Bhumi.

The 27-year-old says her role of a plus-size woman in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is “different” from her character in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. “What I did in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, what I am doing here and the way I look, everything is so different that it will definitely be a test for me all over again,” she said.

Read more

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a love story with a satirical flavour, is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is set to release on June 2, 2017.

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<