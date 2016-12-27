Haraamkhor trailer: Nawazuddin, Shweta Tripathi set to deliver a powerful film

As per Indian traditions, a teacher lives on a higher pedestal than a student’s parents. But what if a teacher falls in love with one of his students?

Director Shlok Sharma’s feature, Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Traipathi, treads on a thin rope where it’s hard to differentiate between lust, love and illicit relationship.

Siddiqui, whose filmography looks set to include another pathbreaking performance in Haraamkhor, plays a teacher in rural India who is in relationship with a village girl. He finds out that his student, Sandhya (Shweta Tripathi), is in love with him, but the social and moral boundaries restrict him from exploring that emotion.

Siddiqui’s immediate surrounding is not yet ready to accept such sentiments between a teacher and his pupil.

All this is happening in a school where teenagers wish to replicate Salman Khan in real life. They are intrigued by the adults around them and want to explore their own sexuality.

The rural set-up and minimal approach to direction gives it a very authentic feel. Tripathi, who excelled in Masaan, appears very promising and confident.

Haraamkhor was earlier banned by the Censor Board, but the makers appealed against the decision in the Film Certification Apellate Tribunal (FCAT), where the decision was given in their favour.

Now it’s going to hit the screens on January 13, 2017.