I am a public figure, but am a woman at the end of the day: Ileana D’Cruz slams fan for misbehaviour

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz slammed a fan for misbehaving with her and later expressed her anger on Twitter. Ileana is currently travelling across the country for the promotions of her upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi - Baadshaho.

Expressing her anguish over the liberty people take in the name of “fan antics”, Ileana wrote, “It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life. But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.”

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadhshaho is scheduled to release on September 1.

Ileana also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing a design by De Belle.

Recently, actor Swara Bhaskar too shared how she was groped while during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

“I have been groped during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo when we landed at Rajkot. I was travelling with Salman Sir and nobody realised, but there were around 2,000 people at the airport to see him. Despite the fact there was security, people got in and it was Anupam Kher who made sure I got into the car. It was crazy. As a female artiste, you know the feeling of being vulnerable in front of a crowd, which is why I connected with my character Anaarkali. You know that when we were shooting the Holi scene in Ranjhanaa, the production has put five boys from the AD team around us in that get-up, to protect us from the rest of the crowd,” she had told The Times of India in an interview.

