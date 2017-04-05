I have a place in the world as well as in the industry: Saif Ali Khan

He has been part of Bollywood for close to 25 years now. And now, Saif Ali Khan (left) admits that he is in a “good space” in life as well as career. “I do realise that it has taken me a while to reach this stage and that it has been a kind of chequered past with ups and downs. But that’s great because I feel good, and feel as I have learnt everything on my own. Also, I feel I have a place in the world as well as in the industry,” says the actor.

At the same time, as Saif balances his professional and personal life (he has a daughter Sara, who will soon make her Bollywood debut; and son Ibrahim) with son Taimur being the latest addition in the family, he admits “balance is the key”. “When I am doing a 9am to 9pm shift, I don’t even get to see Taimur because I leave the house before he wakes up, and by the time I get back, he is sleeping. And I don’t know if I want to do that a lot (smiles). I want to balance it and have some time for myself too. So, the idea is to carry on doing my work in the best manner but not overwork also,” he says.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan became proud parents of their son, Taimur, last year.

Coming to professional sphere, does he intend to get back to producing films anytime soon? “It was quite time consuming and exhausting to produce. I want to work with a lot of people, so I am enjoying being an actor right now. And that’s what I always was, primarily. At the moment, I am not interested in producing but let’s see,” says Saif, who will next be seen in Kaalakaandi and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Chef (2014).