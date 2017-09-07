Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu ratchet up the heat

Twenty years and counting, Salman Khan’s Oonchi Hai Building has managed to stay the go-to tapori song every time you are in the mood. Now, in 2017, Varun Dhawan and daddy David Dhawan have appropriated the song again for Judwaa’s remake, Judwaa 2. Instead of Salman, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha, we have Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. And do not miss Taapsee Pannu looking glam beyond belief.

What about the song? It remains as tapori as always. Varun, as the good boy Prem and the tapori Raja, does justice to the danceable lyrics. The one big difference is the plain old ‘Aaja, aaja Raja’ is now ‘Mere Swagger Wale Raja’. There is enough swag in the song too. While Jacqueline and Taapsee, in that itsy-bitsy swimwear, are enough to send the temperature soaring, Varun is in no mood to let them hog the limelight. He bares his midriff too, revealing enough abs to justify the hours spent by the actor in gym.

Watch: Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0

And what does the director, David Dhawan, has to say about his original and its 2.0 version? “Oonchi hai building has in a way transcended time and has a huge universal appeal and I’m extremely humbled by the way it has been received. The new song has retained the energy and spirit, while the new cast has given it their all for this song as I feel they wanted to live up to the expectation of the original chartbuster. The choice again to retain this song is an ode to the spirit of Judwaa, we hope the people will accept this with all its youthfulness intact and probably 20 years from now this version does what the previous is still doing!” he earlier said.

Along with Oonchi Hai Building 2.0, Judwaa 2 will also have a recreated version of Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12, which has already been shared by the star cast on social media. Varun was earlier seen crooning Oonchi Hai with its original composer, Anu Malik.

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher and Upasana Singh, will release on September 29.