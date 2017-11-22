 Kapil Sharma thanks Amitabh Bachchan for lending his voice to Firangi | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma thanks Amitabh Bachchan for lending his voice to Firangi

Kapil Sharma said through his “powerful” voiceover, Amitabh Bachchan made added another dimension to Firangi, which he has also produced.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2017 15:53 IST
Kapil Sharma during the trailer launch of Firangi in Mumbai.
Kapil Sharma during the trailer launch of Firangi in Mumbai.(AFP)

Amitabh Bachchan has lent his famous baritone voice to Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film “Firangi” and the actor-stand-up comic said he is grateful to the megastar for the gesture.

The 36-year-old actor said through his “powerful” voiceover, the Pink star made added another dimension to his film, which he has also produced. “Dear sir @SrBachchan thank you so so much. Just saw and can’t explain how big you made our movie with your powerful and dynamic voice. Koti koti pranaam (I am grateful),” Kapil tweeted.

Firangi, which marks Kapil’s second Bollywood release after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

