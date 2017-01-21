 Kapil Sharma turns film producer with Firangi | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma turns film producer with Firangi

bollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2017 14:41 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Kapil Sharma is going under intensive training for Firangi.

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is venturing into production with his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil, who is undergoing regressive training for his role in the film, announced the news on Twitter.

Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Kapil came into limelight when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After that he went on to do shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his home production.

He is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.

