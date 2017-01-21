Kapil Sharma turns film producer with Firangi

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is venturing into production with his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil, who is undergoing regressive training for his role in the film, announced the news on Twitter.

My first Bollywood movie as a producer .."FIRANGI" .. coming soon.. need ur blessings :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 21, 2017

Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Kapil came into limelight when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After that he went on to do shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his home production.

He is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.