My dream is to make one film in India which world loves: SRK on Hollywood plans

At a time when almost every actor is showing inclination towards Hollywood, superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks the other way around as he believes in making just one film that is loved by the people all over the world.

“My dream has been very small and my dream is to make that one film in India which the world loves as much as the biggest hits in India. If I do it as a producer, as an actor, as a light boy, as a spot boy, as a cameraman. whatever I just want to make that one film for India,” said SRK.

When quizzed about Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood career, the 51-year-old actor said, “Full appreciation for Deepika and Priyanka, I think what they have done is amazing as a stepping stone to a lot of actors and actresses to move towards Hollywood.”

King Khan was yesterday spotted in the NCR promoting Raees alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul Dholakia’s directorial, which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, was released yesterday.