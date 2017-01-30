Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s film set to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in 6 days

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has taken an almost unbeatable lead over Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in what was billed as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes: The film continued to dominate ticket windows over the weekend, garnering Rs 93.24 crore in the first five days of its release. With such an impressive run on the box office, trade pundits feel it won’t be a surprise if Raees crosses the magical Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures on Monday.

Read more

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

It will be Shah Rukh Khan’s 7th film to earn more than Rs 100 crore.

#Raees nears ₹ 100 mark in its extended 5-day weekend... Will be SRK's 7th film in ₹ 100 cr Club... Day-wise data in next tweet... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

Raees released on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, in what was touted as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes. Now the makers are relieved that both the films are doing well commercially.

#Kaabil Wed 10.43 cr, Thu 18.67 cr, Fri 9.77 cr. Total: ₹ 38.87 cr. India biz... Biz should witness growth on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2017

Reportedly, Raees has opened in 3200 screens while Kaabil opened in 2200 screens. “Considering Raees has more screens, the film has gained both in single screen theatres and multiplexes. Kaabil is giving a tough fight as the word of mouth for the film is positive,” said film distributor Akshay Rathi.

(With inputs from PTI)