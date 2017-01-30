 Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s film set to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in 6 days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s film set to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in 6 days

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Raees is doing well at the box office, but Kaabil is still giving it a tough fight.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has taken an almost unbeatable lead over Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in what was billed as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes: The film continued to dominate ticket windows over the weekend, garnering Rs 93.24 crore in the first five days of its release. With such an impressive run on the box office, trade pundits feel it won’t be a surprise if Raees crosses the magical Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures on Monday.

Read more

It will be Shah Rukh Khan’s 7th film to earn more than Rs 100 crore.

Raees released on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, in what was touted as one of Bollywood’s blockbuster clashes. Now the makers are relieved that both the films are doing well commercially.

Reportedly, Raees has opened in 3200 screens while Kaabil opened in 2200 screens. “Considering Raees has more screens, the film has gained both in single screen theatres and multiplexes. Kaabil is giving a tough fight as the word of mouth for the film is positive,” said film distributor Akshay Rathi.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you