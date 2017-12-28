Salman Khan’s grand birthday cake and other inside pics from the birthday party in Panvel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who rang in his birthday on Tuesday night at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family, also cut a cute cake for the occasion and the pictures are going viral online. He had a grand birthday that also celebrated the box office success of his latest outing, Tiger Zinda Hai. Shaped like a trophy, the cake had posters of the film that also stars Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan's Birthday Cake !! @BeingSalmanKhan BEING HUMAN DAY pic.twitter.com/6u594NGKnT — Azhar Khan (@AsliDevil) December 27, 2017

Salman’s 52nd birthday bash was attended rumoured ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, and ‘current’ girlfriend Iulia Vantur, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, dad Salim Khan, close friends Sooraj Pancholi, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Athiya Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.

Sohail was also seen enjoying his time at the farmhouse.

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia and Sangeeta were also spotted taking a ride inside the farmhouse.

Check out some more inside pics and videos from the bash:

Salman’s Race 3 co-star Anil Kapoor arrives for the party. (IANS)

Salim Khan arrives. (IANS)

Nora Fatehi, of Bigg Boss fame, also attended the bash. (IANS)

Bobby Deol at Salman Khan's birthday party in Panvel. (IANS)

Athiya Shetty is in a happy mood as she arrives. (IANS)

Actor siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem at actor Salman’s bash. (IANS)

Sooraj Pancholi at Salman Khan's birthday party in Panvel near Mumbai. (IANS)

Arbaaz Khan arrives. (IANS)

