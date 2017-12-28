Salman Khan’s grand birthday cake and other inside pics from the birthday party in Panvel
Salman Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse and the bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2017 10:03 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who rang in his birthday on Tuesday night at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family, also cut a cute cake for the occasion and the pictures are going viral online. He had a grand birthday that also celebrated the box office success of his latest outing, Tiger Zinda Hai. Shaped like a trophy, the cake had posters of the film that also stars Katrina Kaif.
Salman Khan's Birthday Cake !! @BeingSalmanKhan BEING HUMAN DAY pic.twitter.com/6u594NGKnT— Azhar Khan (@AsliDevil) December 27, 2017
Salman’s 52nd birthday bash was attended rumoured ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, and ‘current’ girlfriend Iulia Vantur, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, dad Salim Khan, close friends Sooraj Pancholi, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Athiya Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.
Sohail was also seen enjoying his time at the farmhouse.
Some Adventure ....#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/rAJqty4Vwa— 2017 ||TigerZindaHai (@mystery0725) December 27, 2017
Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia and Sangeeta were also spotted taking a ride inside the farmhouse.
Check out some more inside pics and videos from the bash:
