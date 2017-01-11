Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to come together again in Tubelight

The last time we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a movie, it was in Om Shanti Om’s title song eight years ago, in which Salman shook a leg along with other stars. Now, Shah Rukh will have a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film, Tubelight.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta confirmed the news in a tweet. “Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan’s Tubelight!,” he wrote.

Confirmed news,guys. Absolutely great news. ShahRukhKhan wil play an important cameo in.... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight!!!! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 11, 2017

Salman and Shah Rukh first came together in hit 1995 movie Karan Arjun and again in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Tubelight is Salman’s third movie with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). It also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

