Unfair to compare me with Priyanka: Deepika Padukone

Comparisons between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra started as soon as the actresses signed their Hollywood projects, but the Piku star says it is “unfair” as they both are following a different path.

Priyanka, 34, made her international debut with Quantico in 2015, while the 31-year-old actress debuted in Hollywood with her recently released xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

During an interview with USA Today, Deepika finally broke silence over being compared with her Bajirao Mastani co-star. “It’s not fair to make comparisons. Let me just say everyone has a different path and journey,” she said.

Even Priyanka, who was recently on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, said, “It’s so nice for me to see that Deepika is doing xXx...and whatever else she does in the future or Sonam (Kapoor) or so many other actors, who want to come to America I hope they are starting out.”

Sonam has also signed up with United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the Hollywood’s premier talent agencies.