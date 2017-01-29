Villains today are sexier and more suave: Freddy Daruwala

He played the lead antagonist in his debut film and won praise for it. Indeed, actor Freddy Daruwala (right) has set a new benchmark for the young breed of actors in the industry. Freddy who was seen as the lead villain in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday (2014) feels the line between negative and positive roles have blurred now.

Explaining it Freddy says, “Now you don’t feel like those old conventional villains anymore. These days, it’s only about portraying the roles with panache and style, among other things. Today villains are not that bad looking either, unlike in the past. They are much cooler, sexier and suave,” says the actor admitting that he considered all these factors when he agreed to take up his debut role.

He feels he made the right choice because it’s not every day that an actor gets to star in a film as big as this. “If I had not worked in Holiday, I would have missed the chance to work with Akshay (sir), Sonakshi Sinha and a filmmaker of Murugadoss’ stature. So if you see, it was a win-win situation for me.”

The 32-year-old actor who will be seen playing a negative role in his next as well says it’s going to be even better than what the audience has seen of him so far. “My character plays such an important part that till the end of the film, people will not actually know whether I am playing a positive or a negative role. It’ll keep them engaged and force them to think hard,” he reveals.

